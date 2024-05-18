- Carr: Chiefs' WR additions should be 'terrifying for the rest of the league' 'NFL Total Access'In a segment on "NFL Total Access", NFL Network's David Carr explains why the Kansas City Chiefs' additions to the wide receiver room should be "terrifying for the rest of the league" moving forward.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Two traded players who'll leave biggest impacts on '24 season 'NFL Total Access'In a segment on "NFL Total Access", NFL Network's Marc Ross explains why he thinks Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Digs and Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will be the two traded players who'll leave the biggest impacts on the 2024 NFL season.1:34Now PlayingPaused
- Garafolo: Aaron Rodgers must 'beware' of Leonard Floyd in Week 1 of '24 'NFL Total Access'During a segment on "NFL Total Access", NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo explains why New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers must "beware" of San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Leonard Floyd during their "Monday Night Football" matchup in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.1:34Now PlayingPaused
- 'NFL Total Access' signs off for the final time after 20 yearsOn the final episode of "NFL Total Access" NFL Network's Mike Yam, and David Carr, Kimmi Chex and Michael Robinson invite crew members who work on the show to stand in front of the camera and joint hem for one last sign off after twenty years on the air.3:40Now PlayingPaused
In a segment on "NFL Total Access", NFL Network's David Carr explains why the Kansas City Chiefs' additions to the wide receiver room should be "terrifying for the rest of the league" moving forward.