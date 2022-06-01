Carr: Bucs 'primed' to remain among NFC's elite in '22
NFL Network's David Carr: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'primed' to remain among NFC's elite in the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's David Carr: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'primed' to remain among NFC's elite in the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the defendant in a 23rd lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.
The Lions successfully claimed DL John Cominsky off waivers from the Falcons and released K Aldrick Rosas
The Ravens waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Aron Johnson
When the Broncos added backup quarterback Josh Johnson, it made defensive back Kareem Jackson the second-oldest player on the team’s roster. Johnson is 36. Jackson is 34. Jackson heads into his 13th season with no thoughts of it being his last. “As long as my body allows me to,’’ Jackson said, via Mike Klis of [more]
Expectations weren’t too high when cornerback Rasul Douglas joined the Packers last season, but he wound up being a very welcome addition to the defense. Douglas was signed off the Cardinals practice squad with the Packers thin at corner with Jaire Alexander out and he intercepted five passes in 12 games after joining the team. [more]
When Tuesday began, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced a total of 22 lawsuits brought by woman who say he assaulted and terrorized them during massage services. By the close of business on Tuesday, the number had risen to 23. The latest filing is a reminder that if the NFL—as expected—decides to suspend Watson this […]
Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal posted a photo on social media of him signing his four-year rookie deal. His signing leaves only second-round receiver Skyy Moore and fourth-round cornerback Joshua Williams unsigned. The team previously signed seven other draft picks. Kansas City made Chenal a third-round draft choice. He is expected to step in at strongside [more]
Former New Orleans Saints DL Akiem Hicks joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers in return to NFC South, via @DillySanders:
Nearly every natural force and a bunch of human-caused ones — more than just climate change — have turned the last several Atlantic hurricane seasons into deadly and expensive whoppers. “It’s everything and the kitchen sink,” Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.
We fell into a time machine on Tuesday, when Alabama football coach Nick Saban was discussing a nine-game SEC football schedule again.
He played just three games after tearing his ACL.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Anthony Barr are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Nadal wins 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(4) Another classic encounter, their 59th match Nadal has a 14th French Open title in his sights
It looks to be a rollercoaster of a season, according to these bold predictions; Mike McCarthy and Ezekiel Elliott may want to look away. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Rafael Nadal is now just a pair of wins away from his 22nd Grand Slam title.
In a match that Rafael Nadal warned might be his last at the French Open, he dispatched longtime rival Novak Djokovic to reach the semifinals.
The nine-time Pro Bowl QB's resume speaks for itself. But Russell Wilson isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to swaying his new teammates.
The depth chart at receiver gets even deeper for the Vikings
Reports of Raiders potential interest in Ndamukong Suh surface as Buccaneers seemingly move on from 35-year-old former All-Pro.