Carr, Baldinger predict final 11 games on Eagles' 2022 schedule
NFL Network's David Carr, Brian Baldinger predict the final 11 games on the Philadelphia Eagles' remaining 2022 NFL regular season schedule.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him. “I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
Texas A&M football has suspended three freshmen players indefinitely following a locker room incident last week in South Carolina.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms examined how the Bears were able to defeat the Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
The 49ers fell to 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are beginning to point fingers. That brings us to this weeks edition of 49ers Overreactions . . .
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Season-changing injuries, backfields in flux, quarterback changes: Denny Carter covers it all in his Week 8 waiver wire breakdown. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Several Eagles' players and coaches received A's, but one unit didn't fare so well.