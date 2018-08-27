Carpenter ties record in Cardinals win, Nationals beat Mets 15-0

The St Louis Cardinals topped the Colorado Rockies 12-3 thanks to Matt Carpenter in MLB action on Sunday.

St Louis tallied 16 hits to pull away for victory at Coors Field as the Cardinals made it six wins in seven games.

Cardinals star infielder Matt Carpenter went four for five with two runs scored and two RBIs, tying an MLB record with four doubles in a nine-inning game.

The Cardinals broke the game open with six runs in the first inning and followed with four more in the third to make it 10-1. From there, St Louis cruised to the victory.

Outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader both drove in a pair of runs for St Louis.

Rockies starter Tyler Anderson was charged with the loss after he allowed six runs and registered just two outs in the game.

The Cardinals (73-51) finished play leading the National League wildcard race. The Rockies (71-59) are one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for second spot.

KIPNIS SPARKS ROUT

Jason Kipnis went four for five with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Cleveland Indians' 12-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks threw seven shut-out innings against the Cincinnati Reds, who were blanked 9-0.

ARCHER HIGHLIGHTS PIRATES LOSS

Chris Archer allowed six runs in four innings pitched in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 7-4 loss to the Brewers.

The New York Mets and their bullpen combined to surrender 14 runs in two innings of work against the Washington Nationals, who posted an emphatic 15-0 victory.

TOCCI ROBS MCCUTCHEN

Texas Rangers centerfielder Carlos Tocci made a diving catch to rob San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen of a hit in a 3-1 loss.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 4-0 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals 15-0 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 7-2 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 12-5 Kansas City Royals

Oakland Athletics 6-2 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 9-0 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 12-3 Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros 3-1 Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants 3-1 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees 5-3 Baltimore Orioles

ATHLETICS AT ASTROS

The two top teams in the American League West will open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park on Monday. Brett Anderson is set to take the mound for Oakland, while ace Gerrit Cole will start for Houston. The Athletics took two out of three games from the Astros in their series at the Oakland Coliseum earlier this month.