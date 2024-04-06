Carolyn McEnrue talks with bareback rider Cooper Cooke

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Cooper Cooke joined Carolyn McEnrue to talk about his year so far competing in bareback riding.

So far this year, he has won two rodeos out of the four he has competed in after coming back from an injury last year. Cooke will be competing in the San Angelo Rodeo.

When asked why he chose to compete in bareback riding instead of saddle bronc or bull riding, he said, “You gotta be dirty tough to ride a bareback horse.”

