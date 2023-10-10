Caroline Kerr named SEC Co-Setter of the Week

For the sixth consecutive week, Tennessee volleyball player Caroline Kerr has won a Southeastern Conference weekly award.

Kerr, a redshirt freshman setter for the Lady Vols, was named SEC Co-Setter of the week after Tennessee recorded victories against Alabama and LSU.

In the match against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa,

Kerr totaled 35 assists, eight digs, three kills and two blocks against Alabama.

She totaled 35 assists, five digs, four kills and one ace against LSU.

Tennessee (15-1, 6-0 SEC) has won 10 consecutive matches. The Lady Vols are ranked No. 10 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.

Tennessee is ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2005.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire