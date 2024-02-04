Caroline Harvey's goal lifts No. 2 Wisconsin past No. 10 St. Cloud State in OT

Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien tries to get a shot past St. Cloud State goaltender Jojo Chobak on Saturday February 3, 2024 at La Bahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.

MADISON – After Caroline Harvey beat her defender Saturday afternoon, there was no beating the Wisconsin women’s hockey team.

The sophomore defender’s overtime goal lifted the second-ranked Badgers to a 2-1 victory over No. 10 St. Cloud State in front of a sellout crowd of 2,273 at La Bahn Arena.

The victory was UW’s 10th straight overall and second comeback win in a row. It raised the Badgers’ record to 23-4 overall and 17-4 (51 points) in the WCHA. St. Cloud dropped to 15-11-1 and 10-10-1 (33) in the conference.

Harvey’s goal was her first game-winner of the season and her first overall since Oct. 13 versus Minnesota State. The score also capped a four-shot afternoon for the All-American who has missed nine games due to injury this season.

Her game-winner came at the 2-minute 47-second mark of overtime and was made possible after she got behind her defender.

“Personally, I was trying to beat my check and as I was getting closer to the net I was like ‘OK, I’m going to try to shoot it before it’s on line, beat the goalie,” Harvey said. “She’s really good and luckily I found a little pocket and it just went in.”

Wisconsin finished with a 47-25 advantage in shots on goal, wasn’t called for a penalty and was awarded with two power plays. The only goal it allowed came off a shot that hit off a player’s skate before getting past junior Jane Gervais, who finished with 24 saves.

St. Cloud, however, traditionally makes it tough for UW. This was the fourth time in the last six meetings that the outcome was decided by one goal.

“It was a physical game, probably one of the more physical games we’ve played all year,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “It comes down to what we want to do. We have to make a decision. Are we going to compete and take that compete level up a little bit from where we started. We were able to do that.”

UW broke through at the 8:35 mark of the second period when senior Maddi Wheeler scored off pass from sophomores Vivian Jungels and senior Casey O’Brien.

Over the next 21 minutes UW couldn’t finish on two power play chances. The Badgers' chance in the third period yielded nine shots, though not all were on goal.

In overtime UW played in the Huskies’ zone for the bulk of the time. Harvey was on her second shift when she fired the game winner.

The game-winner was her first since scoring in OT to beat Minnesota at the Frozen Four last season. It was also her third goal but 25th point of the season.

For UW it was the team’s seventh comeback win of the season.

“It was a very good women’s hockey game,” Johnson said. “it just shows how good our league is and how challenging it is for everyone to try to win games now.”

