Carolina vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Carolina vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (1-4), Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Carolina vs Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Not to be glib, but can PJ Walker be any worse than Baker Mayfield?

Mayfield’s ankle has been a problem and Walker is likely going to get the start. No matter what’s happening on offense to start the Steve Wilks era, it’s going to be the defense that has to get this done.

The Rams still can’t seem to get it all together with just 19 points in the last two weeks, one of the weakest offenses in the NFL, and with no running game that’s getting worse with Cam Akers expected to be out.

Just keep this close into the fourth. The Rams haven’t been sharp enough to run away and hide against anyone so far, and Carolina is playing with absolutely no pressure.

New coach, new quarterback, new season – the Panthers can just turn it loose, at least in theory.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Panthers just aren’t able to move the ball.

The defense hasn’t been a prize on third downs, and it’s not holding up well enough when it needs to try taking over the game, but it’s not the biggest problem in the 1-4 start.

The running game doesn’t work lately, the passing attack has yet to hit 250 yards – that might change under Walker – and the O is the worst in the NFL on third downs.

The Rams need to take a deep breath, spread the all around a little bit, commit to the ground game more, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Just keep hitting the midrange passes.

Matthew Stafford is off. Whether he’s banged up or he’s missing a No. 2 target to click with – this Allen Robinson thing isn’t working – there’s a problem. The way-too-banged-up Carolina secondary might be just the cure for that.

The Rams aren’t going to do anything crazy offensively, but methodical will work here right up until Walker goes off for a few big third quarter drives. They’ll make this interesting, but it won’t be enough.

Carolina vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 26, Carolina 20

Line: Los Angeles Rams -10, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Carolina vs Los Angeles Rams Must See Rating: 3

