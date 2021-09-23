Carolina vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, September 23

Carolina vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 23

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Carolina (2-0), Houston (1-1)

Carolina vs Houston Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Carolina running game isn’t working quite yet.

Christian McCaffrey is back doing Christian McCaffrey things, and the 200 yards so far as a team aren’t bad, but the offense averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in the 26-7 win over New Orleans.

The Texans haven’t been too awful against the run considering they played Cleveland and its great ground game last week, and they’ve been fantastic at forcing takeaways with five in the first two games.

However …

Why Carolina Will Win

This could get very, very ugly if the Carolina defense really is as amazing as it showed last week.

To be fair, the New Orleans coaching staff was gutted by the covid protocol, but the team should’ve come up with more than 159 yards of total offense – Jameis Winston lead the Saints with 19 rushing yards.

The Panther pass rush has been devastating so far, and now it all gets to come down on new starting quarterback Davis Mills. The former Stanford Cardinal has a world of upside and a pro-level arm, but he’s going to need time and seasoning.

Carolina is going to feast on him with the Texan ground game not likely to go anywhere.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston was supposed have issues against Jacksonville in the opener and found ways to get the job done. The defensive front should force a few Darnold errors, and Mills won’t be totally miserable, but …

The Carolina defense was able to stall the Jets in Week 1 – even though Zach Wilson made a few nice plays – and destroyed New Orleans in Week 2. It’s about to make another statement with everyone watching on Thursday night.

Carolina vs Houston Prediction, Line

Carolina 27, Houston 16

Line: Carolina -8, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

