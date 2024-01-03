Carolina signs K Matthew Wright

The Panthers added a kicker after ending up without one Sunday.

Matthew Wright, who was in Carolina for the preseason, signed to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. The Panthers are expected to elevate Wright to the active roster for Sunday's game if needed.

The Panthers didn't have a kicker after Eddy Pineiro experienced hamstring tightness in pregame warmups. Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked off to open the game, but the Panthers were shut out 26-0, so they didn't have to use punter Johnny Hekker for extra points or field goals.

Wright signed with the Panthers on Aug. 8 with Pineiro dealing with a minor injury in training camp, but the team cut Wright out of the preseason.

He has spent time on the practice squads of the 49ers, Falcons and Patriots this season, but he hasn't appeared in game.

Wright is 40-of-46 on field goal attempts in his career, during stints with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.