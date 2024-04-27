Carolina selects Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in 2024 NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers have drafted Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the first pick of the fourth round. He’s primed for a strong NFL career.

Sanders went for over 600 yards in both seasons as starter in Austin. He followed a 54-reception, 613-yard redshirt freshman season with a 682 yards on 45 receptions in his final year on the Forty Acres.

The dynamic player has perhaps the highest ceiling of all Longhorns drafted because of Sanders’ unique skillset at tight end. Most players at the position don’t have the same pass catching ability and athleticism the Texas receiver has displayed. The Denton product possesses all the traits to achieve at the highest level at tight end.

Sanders joins Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in Carolina after the Panthers took Brooks with the No. 46 pick. The tight end was taken with the No. 101 pick in the draft. He is set to catch passes from former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina.

