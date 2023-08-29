Carolina Panthers waive former Georgia WR

The Carolina Panthers have waived veteran NFL wide receiver Javon Wims. Wims can sign with another team’s roster or practice squad following his release. Carolina is releasing Wims despite having a few injuries at the wide receiver position.

Javon Wims, a former Georgia Bulldog, has 28 career catches for 266 yards in his NFL career.

Wims appeared in one game with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He will look to carve out a role with another NFL team.

Wims most notably played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-2020. However, the Bears waived Wims in 2021. The Chicago Bears drafted Javon Wims in seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Javon Wims played at Georgia from 2016-2017. He recorded 45 catches for 720 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

The Panthers added Wims in early training camp. Carolina announced a series of roster moves via the team’s website.

