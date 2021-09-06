Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: CBS

Carolina (0-0) vs New York (0-0) Game Preview

Why New York Will Win

Just how quickly can the Jet offense get up to speed?

New head coach Robert Saleh has his quarterback in Zach Wilson to build around, the receiving corps got a boost, and draft pick Michael Carter out of North Carolina should instantly be part of a good rotation.

Even with some new parts coming in, the Panthers still have to prove the corner situation can start to make more plays after struggling to come up with picks and stops.

And then there’s the offensive side with … Sam Darnold. He might be motivated to go against his old team, but he’s still … Sam Darnold. But …

Why Carolina Will Win

Darnold never had the offensive talent around him that he’s getting at Carolina.

It starts with the return of Christian McCaffrey to full strength after missing most of last year, the receivers are there to push the ball down the field, and the Jets are going to need a little while before the defense starts to work like it’s supposed to under Saleh.

As long as the pass protection is good, Darnold will be fine. And if he’s not, he’ll just keep handing off to …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Is he REALLY the No. 1 overall fantasy pick? In most leagues he was – or close to it – but can he show the same burst, the same nose for the end zone, and the same unstoppable ability that made him such a fantasy star in 2019? No pressure, fantasy owners, but … you probably passed on Derrick Henry because you want a few more catches.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jets will be better, but they’re not close to being there yet.

Wilson will be fun, the offense will have its moments, and then the first game rookie mistakes will come.

Darnold will be serviceable enough, but he’ll make mistakes of his own. Carolina will win, but the Jets will get their chances.

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Carolina 27, New York 20

Carolina -4.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

