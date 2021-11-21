Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team game recap: Everything we know

Well, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers didn’t get the Hollywood ending to Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team. Nonetheless, it was still one heck of a story.

Here’s everything we know about the Panthers’ Week 11 loss.

Final score: Washington Football Team 27, Carolina Panthers, 21

Keys to the game

Washington definitively won the third-down battle. Their offense converted on six of their 13 attempts while their defense held Carolina to just two successes on their nine tries.

That, in turn, helped Washington dominate the time-of-possession battle as well. The Panthers defense simply couldn’t get enough stops, allowing a 35:53 to 24:07 discrepancy on the clock.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke came up clutch in his return to Bank of America Stadium. He threw three touchdowns and used his feet late (six attempts for 29 yards) to play keep-away from Carolina. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who lit up the field with 103 yards, was the first recipient of one of those scores.

It was over when . . .

That Hollywood ending we alluded to earlier was all set up. Carolina assumed possession down six with 1:50 left in the game. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

Newton, who tried to scramble for some magic, was sacked on a 4th & 3 at the Panthers’ own 48-yard line.

Players of the game

QB Cam Newton : 21-of-27, 189 yards, two passing touchdowns, 10 rushing attempts, 46 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

RB Christian McCaffrey : 10 attempts, 59 yards, seven receptions, 60 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

S Jeremy Chinn: 13 total tackles (one for a loss)

What's next?

The 5-6 Panthers will head south to take on the 4-7 Miami Dolphins, winners of two straight contests, in Week 12.

