Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game recap: Everything we know

The fighting Carolina Panthers have been one heck of a story under interim head coach Steve Wilks. But that story won’t extend into the playoffs.

Here’s everything we know from Week 17’s loss to newly-crowned NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Final score: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24

Keys to the game

After leading by 11 points heading into final 15 minutes of play, the Panthers allowed a 20-point fourth quarter to the Buccaneers. That effort was, of course, led by quarterback Tom Brady—who completed 34 of his 45 throws for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns.

Each of those three touchdowns found the hands of wideout Mike Evans, who exploded for 207 yards on 10 total grabs. Those scores went for 63 yards, 57 yards and 30 yards.

That fourth-quarter comeback was also aided by the turnover, something Carolina steered away from heading into this afternoon. Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed his first interception of the season and lost a pair of fumbles in the second half.

It was over when . . .

Down 24-21 with under three minutes left, the Panthers were able to force a punt following a sack of Brady. The punt, along with an ensuing 10-yard holding penalty on cornerback T.J. Carrie, then set Carolina up at their own 13-yard line.

The comeback drive, however, never even got started—as Darnold was stripped by linebacker Anthony Nelson. Defensive tackle Vita Vea recovered the ball at the 6-yard line, giving way to a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Brady just two plays later.

By that point, the Bucs held a 30-21 edge with 1:58 remaining in the contest.

Players of the game

WR DJ Moore : six receptions, 117 yards, touchdown

LB Frankie Luvu : 13 tackles (three for loss), 1.0 sack

LB Shaq Thompson: 11 tackles

What's next?

The 6-10 Panthers will close up their campaign with a visit to the 7-9 New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

