Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game recap: Everything we know

The Carolina Panthers weren’t given much of a chance heading into their Week 16 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions. And in case you weren’t sure why that was the case before kickoff, you probably should now.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday’s beatdown courtesy of the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Final score: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers offense lacked any type of flow, which is not surprising considering head coach Matt Rhule’s approach. He, again, went back and forth between quarterbacks—this time with Cam Newton (7-of-13, 61 yards, interception) and a returning Sam Darnold (15-of-32, 190 yards). Carolina finished without a touchdown for the third time this season.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady picked apart a messy defense. The three-time MVP (232 yards, touchdown) led Tampa Bay to a clean 391 total yards. Most of his yardage found the hands of wideout Antonio Brown, who caught 10 balls for 101 yards.

Tampa Bay also got what they wanted on the ground. Highlighted by a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Ke’Shawn Vaughn in the first quarter, the Buccaneers totaled 159 yards and two scores on 31 carries.

It was over when . . .

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

This game never seemed “not over.” But if we have to pinpoint where this one was clinched, it was probably at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter.

Already down 22-6, the Panthers allowed running back Ronald Jones II to prance untouched into the end zone for a 7-yard score. That helped give the Buccaneers a 23-point edge, a deficit this Carolina squad couldn’t even touch on their best day.

Players of the game

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

WR Shi Smith: three receptions, 86 yards

WR Robby Anderson: five receptions, 58 yards

K Lirim Hajrullahu: two-for-two on field goal attempts (24, 29 yards)

What's next?

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The 5-10 Panthers will take a trip down to New Orleans for Week 17. There, they’ll meet the division rival Saints as they look to snap their five-game losing streak.

