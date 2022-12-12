Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks game recap: Everything we know

Interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers are alive and well in this 2022 season—one they kept going with an unlikely showing in Seattle on Sunday.

Here’s everything we know from Week 14’s showdown with the Seahawks.

Final score: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Keys to the game

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers offense, once again, thrived off the ground-and-pound approach. They rushed for a gaudy 223 yards and two scores—one from Chuba Hubbard and the other from Raheem Blackshear—on 46 attempts.

That success on the ground allowed Carolina to control the rock and keep it away from the explosive Seattle offense—nearly doubling up their opposition in the time-of-possession battle (39:16 to 20:44).

When the Seahawks did have the ball, they didn’t do too much with it. Quarterback Geno Smith did have three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions and ate three sacks. Seattle, additionally, rushed for just 46 yards on 14 tries.

It was over when . . .

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Up 30-17 and with the clock ticking down to under 20 seconds remaining, the Panthers (almost literally) allowed the Seahawks to score on a 24-yard reception by wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. So, there was more work to be done to clinch the upset.

To do so, cornerback Jaycee Horn stepped up to recover an onside kick attempt with 15 seconds left in the game.

Players of the game

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RB Chuba Hubbard : 14 carries, 74 rushing yards, one touchdown

LB Frankie Luvu : four tackles, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed

CB Jaycee Horn: five tackles, one interception, two passes defensed

What's next?

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The 5-8 Panthers will welcome in the 5-8 Pittsburgh Steelers to Bank of America Stadium for Week 15.

[vertical-gallery id=663848]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire