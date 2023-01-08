Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know

That’s all folks.

The Carolina Panthers’ wild 2022 season has come to an end, and it ended in triumph. Here’s everything we know from the Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Final score: Panthers 10, Saints 7

Keys to the game

The Panthers couldn’t get anything going through the air. Quarterback Sam Darnold turned in his worst outing of the campaign—completing five of his 15 throws for a career-low 43 yards and two interceptions.

Part of that performance can certainly be placed on Carolina’s pass catchers, who failed to separate all afternoon. The offense netted all of 32 passing yards.

A stout defensive performance, however, kept the Panthers alive. After allowing a touchdown on the Saints’ opening possession, they locked them down for zero points the rest of the way out.

It was over when . . .

Knotted at seven apiece with just under two minutes remaining in the game, Darnold and the Panthers set up from their own 13-yard line. But on the first play of the drive, the fifth-year passer threw his second pick of the day—which landed right into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen.

Luckily, for Carolina, New Orleans did not capitalize—as kicker Will Lutz missed a go-ahead 55-yard yard field goal. A 21-yard connection between Darnold and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. on the ensuing touch would then help set up the game-winning 42-yard try from kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Players of the game

DT Derrick Brown : seven tackles, two quarterback hits

LB Frankie Luvu : six tackles (two for a loss)

RB D’Onta Foreman: 12 carries, 68 yards

What's next?

The offseason.

Carolina finishes their campaign at 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks, with an overall record of 7-10.

