Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints sure did look like a team missing a handful of key players and seven of its coaches. Well, that wasn’t the Carolina Panthers’ problem.

On Sunday, the Panthers turned the visiting Saints on their heads, dominating in a 26-7 victory. Here’s everything you have to know about the big win.

Final score: Panthers 26, Saints 7

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers turned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston back into Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He responded poorly to Carolina's constant pressure, completing just 11 of 22 throws for 111 yards and two interceptions while being hit 11 times for four sacks.

Running back Alvin Kamara didn't respond well to the Panthers' suffocating defense either. He was held to five rushing yards on eight carries and 25 receiving yards on four catches.

Shutting down Winston and Kamara was a huge part of limiting head coach Sean Payton's offense in key situations. The Saints converted on two of their 11 third-down tries and were 0-for-2 on fourth down. They finished with just six first downs.

Darnold also played a bit frantically at times, but didn't implode. In a bend-don't-break afternoon, he connected on 26 of his 38 attempts for 305 yards, two touchdowns and (an ugly) interception.

It was over when . . .

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Up 17-7 with just under nine minutes left in the game, the Panthers offense took over at their own 47-yard line. From there, Darnold would ride a roughing-the-passer penalty, an 11-yard completion to receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and a 16-yarder to receiver Robby Anderson to the Saints' 11. Running back Christian McCaffrey then ate up those remaining yards for his first touchdown of the season, giving Carolina a 23-7 edge at the 5:53 mark of the fourth quarter.

Players of the game

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DE Haason Reddick: three tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits

RB Christian McCaffrey: 24 carries, 72 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, five receptions, 79 receiving yards

QB Sam Darnold: 26-of-38, 305 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Story continues

What's next?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have a quick turnaround for their only scheduled primetime game of the season. They will play the 1-1 Houston Texans on the road this Thursday night. [vertical-gallery id=640751]

1

1