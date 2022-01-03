Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know

Even with the New Orleans Saints not having reached an end zone in the two weeks prior, the Carolina Panthers’ chances of pulling out a win in Week 17 always seemed slim to none. And slim just left town.

Here’s everything you have to know, in a pinch, about Carolina’s six straight loss on Sunday.

Final score: Saints 18, Panthers 10

Keys to the game

The Panthers offense was the most hopeless it’s ever looked in 2021, and that’s saying something. Carolina amassed all of 178 yards, with quarterback Sam Darnold completing 17 of his 26 throws for 132 yards and an interception while sprinkling in a lost fumble.

Darnold, in addition to a rough result in the box score, didn’t pass the eye test either. While his chances were relatively scripted by offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and limited by the incompetence of his offensive line (seven sacks) allowed, the fourth-year passer was never able to settle in and establish any type of rhythm.

Cameron Tyler Jordan. The man was an entire key by himself in this game. This one-man wrecking crew totaled eight eight tackles with 3.5 sacks—regularly snuffing out both the pass and the run of the listless Carolina offense.

It was over when . . .

Considering the Panthers had severe problems in trying to move the ball, this one seemed just about done when the Saints took a 12-10 lead on a Brett Maher field goal with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

But the contest was effectively clinched when Darnold found New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for that aforementioned interception. The pick came with Carolina down eight at the 54-second mark of the fourth quarter on a pass intended for DJ Moore.

Players of the game

LB Frankie Luvu : nine tackles (three for a loss)

DT Derrick Brown : three tackles (two for a loss), 1.0 sacks

RB Chuba Hubbard: 17 carries, 55 yards, one touchdown

What's next?

The 5-11 Panthers will close out their season (finally) against the new NFC South champion and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

