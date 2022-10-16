Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles game recap: Everything we know

On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers took their first step into some new territory. Unfortunately, it turned out to be quite a messy one against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s everything we know from Steve Wilks’ debut as interim head coach.

Final score: Rams 24, Panthers 10

Keys to the game

The Panthers offense simply could not push the ball downfield, or do much of anything for that matter. Carolina amassed all of 203 yards, converted on just two of their 10 third-down tries and collected five three-and-outs.

Quarterback PJ Walker, as well as the underwhelming game plan behind him, simply didn’t deliver. Walker completed 10 of his 16 passes (none of which to Robbie Anderson) for just 60 yards—good (or bad) enough for an average fo 3.8 yards per attempt.

Conversely, the Rams found their rhythm in the second half. Behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, they pieced together back-to-back touchdown drives between the third and fourth quarters. Those pair of touches totaled 141 yards off just 15 plays and gave Los Angeles their 14-point edge.

It was over when . . .

After their fifth three-and-out of the afternoon, the Panthers punted off to the Rams already down seven at the 13:32 mark of the fourth quarter. What followed was a 10-play, 61-yard drive that ended in another seven points for Los Angeles.

Running back Darrell Henderson punched a 2-yard run into the end zone to help give the Rams a 24-10 lead with just over eight minutes left in the contest.

Players of the game

RB Christian McCaffrey : 13 rushing attempts, 69 rushing yards, seven receptions, 89 receiving yards

DT Derrick Brown : seven tackles, 0.5 sack, two quarterback hits

CB Donte Jackson: two tackles, 30-yard interception return for a touchdown

What's next?

The 1-5 Panthers will return home to host the 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a divisional clash in Week 7.

