Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills game recap: Everything we know

If you weren’t expecting much out of the Carolina Panthers in their Week 15 tilt against the Buffalo Bills, then you probably had an uneventful viewing experience. Congratulations?

Well, here are the events that really did go down during this matchup on Sunday.

Final score: Bills 31, Panthers 14

Keys to the game

The Panthers’ offensive line, per usual, put a tighter crunch on the unit. Quarterback Cam Newton, who was routinely pressured, was hit six times with a total of four sacks. Their inability to keep defenders out of the pocket, additionally, helped lead to seven pass deflections.

Carolina’s pregame loss of kicker Zane Gonzalez turned the game plan on its head a bit. Not that it may have ultimately mattered, but head coach Matt Rhule was forced to keep his offense on the field for five fourth-down tries and a pair of two-point tries. They converted on one attempt apiece.

While relatively solid, the Panthers defense still came up a bit leaky at times. Bills running back Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards and a score on 22 carries while wideout Gabriel Davis squeaked by for two touchdowns of his own. Buffalo converted on six of their 14 third-down attempts.

It was over when . . .

As you may know, there are plenty of old friends over in Buffalo. And one of them, perhaps fittingly, put the lid on this one.

That familiar face was defensive end Efe Obada. Obada, with the Panthers facing a 24-14 deficit on a 4th & 10 with 6:11 remaining, sacked Newton for a loss of eight yards at the Carolina 46-yard line.

The sack, his second of the drive, turned the ball back over to the Bills and effectively pushed the comeback attempt out of reach.

Players of the game

DE Yetur Gross-Matos : five tackles (one for a loss), 2.5 sacks

S Jeremy Chinn : seven tackles, interception

QB Cam Newton: 227 total yards (71 rushing), two touchdowns

What's next?

The 5-9 Panthers will cap off their 2021 season with three divisional matchups. That run starts back at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

