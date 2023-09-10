Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game recap: Everything we know

Despite the red-hot anticipation, the Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Age got off to a pretty chilly start on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything we know from the team’s season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons:

Final score: Falcons 24, Panthers 10

Keys to the game

Headlined by the first two interceptions of quarterback Bryce Young’s NFL career, the Falcons dominated the turnover battle—three to zero. The other giveaway for the Panthers came on a fumble by running back Miles Sanders near the end of the third quarter, which stalled a drive that was in Atlanta territory with the game tied at 10.

All three of those takeaways would help light up the scoreboard for the Falcons—as they promptly turned Young’s picks into 10 points and Sanders’ fumble into three.

It was over when . . .

Already up 17-10, the Falcons took possession at their own 44-yard line just after the midway point of the fourth quarter. On the fourth play of the touch, quarterback Desmond Ridder found tight end Kyle Pitts—who beat cornerback CJ Henderson—for a dazzling 35-yard reception.

Running back Tyler Allgeier, two plays later, reached the end zone on a 3-yard run to stretch the lead to 24-10 with 4:48 remaining.

Players of the game

OLB Brian Burns : seven tackles (one for a loss), 1.5 sack

DT Derrick Brown : nine tackles (two for a loss) 1.0 sack

RB Chuba Hubbard: nine carries, 67 rushing yards

What's next?

Head coach Frank Reich and the Panthers will head back to Charlotte for their home opener—a Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

