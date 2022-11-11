Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons game recap: Everything we know

Well, it wasn’t as crazy as the first meeting between these two teams, but the Carolina Panthers got themselves a much more favorable result on the Atlanta Falcons this time around.

Here’s everything we know from Thursday night’s victory.

Final score: Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Keys to the game

Despite his handful of dangerous throws, quarterback PJ Walker didn’t implode. Unlike last week in Cincinnati, the third-year passer kept control of the rock—completing 10 of his 16 attempts for 108 yards and zero turnovers.

In turn, running back D’Onta Foreman—with a little help from a big run by wideout Laviska Shenault Jr.—was able to pace the offense on the ground once again. He totaled a season-high 130 rushing yards and a touchdown off 31 carries.

After getting busted up for 241 rushing yards by the Bengals on Sunday, the Carolina defense tightened up against a run-heavy offense. The Panthers racked up five sacks of quarterback Marcus Mariota and held the Falcons to 291 total yards.

It was over when . . .

After Eddy Piñeiro’s third field goal make of the night gave the Panthers a 22-9 lead, the Falcons attempted their comeback with just over nine minutes remaining in the game. But, obviously, it was not to be.

Back-to-back sacks by linebacker Frankie Luvu and defensive end Brian Burns—on third and fourth down tries—resulted in a turnover on downs at the Atlanta 40-yard line at the 7:36 mark. While the Falcons made a bit of noise late in the fourth, the deficit was ultimately too large to touch.

Players of the game

RB D’Onta Foreman : 31 carries, 130 yards, one rushing touchdown

LB Frankie Luvu : 12 tackles (two for loss), 2.0 sacks

DT Derrick Brown: six tackles (two for loss)

What's next?

The 3-7 Panthers, who are now just a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South, will hit the road in Week 11 to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

