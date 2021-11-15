Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game recap: Everything we know

What. A. Story.

The first tale of Cam Newton’s insane, improbable, unbelievable return to the Carolina Panthers has been told. And, boy, was it a good one.

Here’s everything we know about the Panthers’ jaw-dropping Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Final score: Panthers 34, Cardinals 10

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina’s offense was impressively clean—at least compared to what it’s been. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker was serviceable, completing 22 of his 29 throws for 167 yards and just one interception. (And we say “just one” because, well, have you seen Sam Darnold lately?)

That outing was kickstarted by Newton, whose first two snaps resulted in the Panthers’ first two touchdowns. He started with a 2-yard run at the 11:12 mark of the first quarter, then followed with a 2-yard pass to wideout Robby Anderson less than three minutes later.

The return of Superman also helped energize and complement the defense. A steady performance on the other side of the ball allowed the group’s work to shine. Carolina held Arizona to 169 total yards and four conversions on 13 third-down tries while chalking up four sacks and two takeaways.

It was over when . . .

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

With just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, running back Chuba Hubbard had his name called at the Cardinals’ 5-yard line. The rookie capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with his third career touchdown run in giving the Panthers a 29-3 lead.

Carolina then opted to shoot for two and they succeeded. P.J. Walker’s pass to a wide-open Terrace Marshall Jr., Hubbard’s fellow rookie, stretched the advantage to 31-3.

Players of the game

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

RB Christian McCaffrey : 13 carries, 95 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 66 receiving yards

DE Haason Reddick : four tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits

QB Cam Newton: 3-for-4, eight passing yards, one passing touchdown, three carries, 14 yards, one rushing touchdown

Story continues

What's next?

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network

The 5-5 Panthers will dance on back home to host a familiar friend. Head coach Ron Rivera and his 3-6 Washington Football Team are now on deck at Bank of America Stadium for Week 11.

[listicle id=644721]

1

1