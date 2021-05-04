Carolina Panthers: Updated depth chart projection after the 2021 NFL draft

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
One month before the 2021 NFL draft, we shared a projected depth chart for the Panthers. Safe to say it’s now completely useless following a quarterback trade, several free agent pickups and the largest rookie class coming in since 1995.

Let’s try again and see where all the new pieces might fit. Here’s our updated depth chart projection after the draft.

Offense

QB

Sam Darnold

P.J. Walker

Tommy Stevens

Will Grier

Peyton Ramsey

RB

Christian McCaffrey

Chuba Hubbard

Reggie Bonnafon

Trenton Cannon

Rodney Smith

Darius Clark

Spencer Brown

FB

Mikey Daniel

Mason Stokke

WR

D.J. Moore

Robby Anderson

Terrace Marshall

David Moore

Shi Smith

Keith Kirkwood

Brandon Zylstra

WR (cont.)

Omar Bayless

Micah Simon

Marken Michel

Ventell Bryant

Ishmael Hyman

TE

Dan Arnold

Tommy Tremble

Ian Thomas

Colin Thompson

Stephen Sullivan

Giovanni Ricci

LT

Brady Christensen

Trent Scott

Cameron Erving

Greg Little

LG

Pat Elflein

Dennis Daley

C

Matt Paradis

Sam Tecklenburg

David Moore

RG

Deonte Brown

John Miller

Mike Horton

RT

Taylor Moton

Matt Kaskey

Aaron Monteiro

Martez Ivey

The big question here is do the Panthers see Christensen as a left tackle at this level, and if so how long will it take him to supplant the veterans on the roster? Our guess is he won’t start right away but eventually will become LT1, hence the projection.

Defense

DE

Brian Burns

Morgan Fox

Marquis Haynes

DT

DaQuan Jones

Bravvion Roy

Daviyon Nixon

P.J. Johnson

DT

Derrick Brown

Mike Panasiuk

Phil Hoskins

DE

Yetur Gross-Matos

Christian Miller

Austin Larkin

Frank Herron

OLB

Shaq Thompson

Clay Johnston

Daniel Bituli

MLB

Denzel Perryman

Jermaine Carter

Paddy Fisher

OLB

Haason Reddick

Frankie Luvu

Chris Orr

LCB

Donte Jackson

Rashaan Melvin

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Keith Taylor

RCB

Jaycee Horn

A.J. Bouye

Jalen Julius

SCB

Troy Pride Jr.

SS

Jeremy Chinn

Sam Franklin

Myles Hartsfield

J.T. Ibe

FS

Juston Burris

Sean Chandler

Kenny Robinson

On this side of the ball, Carolina added a lot more depth to the interior of the defensive line, making it much easier to project who will go where. We still have major questions about who will play slot and free safety, though.

Special Teams

K

Joey Slye

Matt Ammendola

P

Joseph Charlton

Oscar Draguicevich

LS

J.J. Jansen

Thomas Fletcher

PR

Darius Clark

KR

Chuba Hubbard

Competition is the name of the game here, with each specialist from 2020 having to deal with another player at their respective positions. As far as the return game goes, these are only wild guesses at this point and the answers may not be on the roster.

