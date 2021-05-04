Carolina Panthers: Updated depth chart projection after the 2021 NFL draft
One month before the 2021 NFL draft, we shared a projected depth chart for the Panthers. Safe to say it’s now completely useless following a quarterback trade, several free agent pickups and the largest rookie class coming in since 1995.
Let’s try again and see where all the new pieces might fit. Here’s our updated depth chart projection after the draft.
Offense
QB
Sam Darnold
P.J. Walker
Will Grier
Peyton Ramsey
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
Reggie Bonnafon
Trenton Cannon
Rodney Smith
Darius Clark
Spencer Brown
FB
Mikey Daniel
Mason Stokke
WR
D.J. Moore
Robby Anderson
Terrace Marshall
Shi Smith
Keith Kirkwood
Brandon Zylstra
WR (cont.)
Omar Bayless
Micah Simon
Marken Michel
Ventell Bryant
Ishmael Hyman
TE
Dan Arnold
Tommy Tremble
Ian Thomas
Colin Thompson
Stephen Sullivan
Giovanni Ricci
LT
Brady Christensen
Trent Scott
Cameron Erving
Greg Little
LG
Pat Elflein
Dennis Daley
C
Sam Tecklenburg
David Moore
RG
Deonte Brown
John Miller
Mike Horton
RT
Taylor Moton
Matt Kaskey
Aaron Monteiro
Martez Ivey
The big question here is do the Panthers see Christensen as a left tackle at this level, and if so how long will it take him to supplant the veterans on the roster? Our guess is he won’t start right away but eventually will become LT1, hence the projection.
Defense
DE
Brian Burns
Morgan Fox
Marquis Haynes
DT
DaQuan Jones
Bravvion Roy
Daviyon Nixon
P.J. Johnson
DT
Derrick Brown
Mike Panasiuk
Phil Hoskins
DE
Yetur Gross-Matos
Christian Miller
Austin Larkin
Frank Herron
OLB
Shaq Thompson
Clay Johnston
Daniel Bituli
MLB
Denzel Perryman
Jermaine Carter
Paddy Fisher
OLB
Haason Reddick
Frankie Luvu
Chris Orr
LCB
Donte Jackson
Rashaan Melvin
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Keith Taylor
RCB
Jaycee Horn
A.J. Bouye
Jalen Julius
SCB
Troy Pride Jr.
SS
Jeremy Chinn
Sam Franklin
Myles Hartsfield
J.T. Ibe
FS
Juston Burris
Sean Chandler
Kenny Robinson
On this side of the ball, Carolina added a lot more depth to the interior of the defensive line, making it much easier to project who will go where. We still have major questions about who will play slot and free safety, though.
Special Teams
K
Joey Slye
Matt Ammendola
P
Joseph Charlton
Oscar Draguicevich
LS
J.J. Jansen
Thomas Fletcher
PR
Darius Clark
KR
Chuba Hubbard
Competition is the name of the game here, with each specialist from 2020 having to deal with another player at their respective positions. As far as the return game goes, these are only wild guesses at this point and the answers may not be on the roster.
