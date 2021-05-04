Carolina Panthers: Updated depth chart projection after the 2021 NFL draft

One month before the 2021 NFL draft, we shared a projected depth chart for the Panthers. Safe to say it’s now completely useless following a quarterback trade, several free agent pickups and the largest rookie class coming in since 1995.

Let’s try again and see where all the new pieces might fit. Here’s our updated depth chart projection after the draft.

Offense

QB Sam Darnold P.J. Walker Tommy Stevens Will Grier Peyton Ramsey RB Christian McCaffrey Chuba Hubbard Reggie Bonnafon Trenton Cannon Rodney Smith Darius Clark Spencer Brown FB Mikey Daniel Mason Stokke WR D.J. Moore Robby Anderson Terrace Marshall David Moore Shi Smith Keith Kirkwood Brandon Zylstra WR (cont.) Omar Bayless Micah Simon Marken Michel Ventell Bryant Ishmael Hyman TE Dan Arnold Tommy Tremble Ian Thomas Colin Thompson Stephen Sullivan Giovanni Ricci LT Brady Christensen Trent Scott Cameron Erving Greg Little LG Pat Elflein Dennis Daley C Matt Paradis Sam Tecklenburg David Moore RG Deonte Brown John Miller Mike Horton RT Taylor Moton Matt Kaskey Aaron Monteiro Martez Ivey

The big question here is do the Panthers see Christensen as a left tackle at this level, and if so how long will it take him to supplant the veterans on the roster? Our guess is he won’t start right away but eventually will become LT1, hence the projection.

Defense

DE Brian Burns Morgan Fox Marquis Haynes DT DaQuan Jones Bravvion Roy Daviyon Nixon P.J. Johnson DT Derrick Brown Mike Panasiuk Phil Hoskins DE Yetur Gross-Matos Christian Miller Austin Larkin Frank Herron OLB Shaq Thompson Clay Johnston Daniel Bituli MLB Denzel Perryman Jermaine Carter Paddy Fisher OLB Haason Reddick Frankie Luvu Chris Orr LCB Donte Jackson Rashaan Melvin Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Keith Taylor RCB Jaycee Horn A.J. Bouye Jalen Julius SCB Troy Pride Jr. SS Jeremy Chinn Sam Franklin Myles Hartsfield J.T. Ibe FS Juston Burris Sean Chandler Kenny Robinson

On this side of the ball, Carolina added a lot more depth to the interior of the defensive line, making it much easier to project who will go where. We still have major questions about who will play slot and free safety, though.

Special Teams

K Joey Slye Matt Ammendola P Joseph Charlton Oscar Draguicevich LS J.J. Jansen Thomas Fletcher PR Darius Clark KR Chuba Hubbard

Competition is the name of the game here, with each specialist from 2020 having to deal with another player at their respective positions. As far as the return game goes, these are only wild guesses at this point and the answers may not be on the roster.

