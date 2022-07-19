Carolina Panthers unveil new black helmets

The Carolina Panthers unveiled new black helmets on Tuesday. According to the team’s website, the helmets will be paired with their all-black uniforms during the 2022 season:

The Panthers are the latest team to take advantage of the NFL’s new policy on teams having multiple helmets during a given season. In previous seasons, the league required players to wear the same helmet throughout the season for safety reasons, with the belief that it was safer for a player to be fitted with one helmet properly.

The revised policy for the 2022 season allows a second helmet, provided standards are met, including requiring the second helmet to be worn in practice.

The Panthers are the latest team to take advantage of the NFL’s new stance on alternate helmets. The Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots are other teams that announced alternate helmets for the upcoming season.