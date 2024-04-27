Carolina Panthers undrafted free-agent tracker: Who will join rookie class?

The Carolina Panthers added seven rookies to their roster during draft weekend. But general manager Dan Morgan isn’t done crafting his roster just yet.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s selection process, the gates to undrafted free agency opened. That means that the Panthers can continue to fill their depth chart with young talent through the remaining pool of prospects left over from the draft.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, right, listens to head coach Dave Canales’ response to a question during a pre-draft press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Those undrafted rookies will join a draft class led by first-round pick Xavier Legette and second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. They’ll also compete with fellow rookies like third-round pick, Trevin Wallace, and fourth-round pick, Ja’Tavion Sanders. And while undrafted rookies typically have a tougher journey to earn a roster spot than draft picks, every now and then a diamond in the rough steals the show during the summer.

Last season, the Panthers kept two undrafted free agents on their initial 53-man roster: guard Nash Jensen and offensive tackle Ricky Lee.

With a new regime in place, and 13 spots to fill after the draft, the undrafted group could have a solid chance to make a dent in the initial regular-season roster this year, as well. Some might even develop into notable contributors, as veteran wideout Adam Thielen was in Minnesota with the Vikings early on in his career.

Since joining the league as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, Thielen has made two Pro Bowls and produced 7,693 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns. He is coming off his second 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign as he enters his second season with the Panthers.

On Wednesday, Thielen was asked about the advice he would give to impending undrafted rookies.

“At the end of the day, every opportunity — whether you’re drafted or not drafted — when you get in this building, you have a chance,” Thielen said. “So I would say you just — again, it’s what I say to these guys all the time — is just stick to the process. If you start worrying about, ‘Okay, there’s only seven guys who are going to make it — five active, two practice squad — this guy is in front of me, or whatever,’ you’re not going to perform and then you’re not going to make the team. And so I always say, stick to the process, take every day it is your last day, and prove it every day — you’ve got to prove it.

“And if you think you’re good that’s great, but you’ve got to go prove that you’re good, too. And I think that’s something that for me, when I have a bad practice, even to this day, I’m mad, I’m frustrated, because I know that every day is important. And so I think you’ve got to have that mindset and you let it play out.”

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass during the game against the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2023. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The undrafted rookies will be asked to challenge the incumbent contributors on the Panthers’ roster. Lucky for them, first-year head coach Dave Canales didn’t develop or bring in the majority of the roster, so it will be hard for him and his staff to play favorites.

“I think the big thing is, when you give everything that you’ve got, when you take care of your body, and you bust your butt in the offseason, and you do those things, you can live with the results,” Thielen said. “And that’s the biggest thing I tell those guys, is just focus on the process, so then you can live with the results — good or bad. Even if you don’t make the team, you can live with it if you did everything you could to make that team, and you can rest easy with that.”

Here is a tracker for the Panthers’ undrafted free agency additions (check back for updates):

▪ Louisville QB Jack Plummer (via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero)

▪ Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinckney (via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler)

Panthers draft picks

▪ First round, 32nd overall pick (via Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

▪ Second round, 46th overall pick (via Indianapolis Colts): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

▪ Third round, 72nd overall pick (via New York Jets): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

▪ Fourth round, 101st overall: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

▪ Fifth round, 157th overall (via Jets): Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

▪ Sixth round, 200th overall (via Bills): Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State

▪ Seventh round, 240th overall (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan