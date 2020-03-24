The Carolina Panthers "tried to send Cam Newton to the Bears," per report

The Bears made their move at quarterback last week, but that doesn't mean they'll be left out of other quarterback rumors.

This week's edition: Cam Newton. Again! The 2015 MVP will reportedly be released by the Panthers today, a last-resort option after Carolina couldn't find a trade suitor. They did their due diligence, though, and that reportedly included chatting with Ryan Pace:

The #Panthers tried to send Cam Newton to the #Bears and #Chargers. They found no takers and at this point, no starting jobs available. Release was the only option. Carolina has just $2M in dead money with this release, but Cam is now free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

Clearly the two sides weren't able to find a deal, as the Bears are now rolling with Mitch Trubisky and then, eventually, Nick Foles. They weren't even willing to give Teddy Bridgewater the starting job, so it's not entirely surprising that they weren't going to give it to Newton, who is an even bigger question mark, either.

There's a not-totally-unreasonable scenario, though, where Newton gets healthy and returns to being a productive starter for another team, giving a *very* vocal section of the fanbase even more gasoline for the fire. Being a general manager sure sounds fun!

