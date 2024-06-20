Carolina Panthers training camp schedule released: How you can watch them in Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers will host 15 training camp practices open to the public this summer, including a Fan Fest workout at Clemson University.

The team announced its slate of training camp workouts on Thursday. Along with the event at Clemson — where the Panthers played their inaugural season — the team will wrap up its training camp with a joint practice against the New York Jets for a second consecutive summer.

The Panthers will host open training camp practices in Charlotte, outside of Bank of America Stadium, for the first time in their history. The practices will take place on the newly reworked fields located at 705 West 4th Street.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young turns to hand the ball off during the team’s OTA practice on June 4, 2024.

Fans will be able to attend the 14 Charlotte-based practices for free. However, like last summer, those fans will need to register with Ticketmaster — starting July 9 — to enter the workouts due to attendance limits.

The Fan Fest practice at Clemson — taking place at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 1 — will cost $5 with tickets on sale on June 21. All proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers charities.

Below is the full schedule for training camp (dates and times are subject to change; all practices are set to take place in Charlotte outside of Fan Fest):

▪ Wednesday, July 24: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Thursday, July 25: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Saturday, July 27: “Back Together Saturday,” 9:30 a.m.

▪ Monday, July 29: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Tuesday, July 30: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 1: Fan Fest at Clemson, 6:30 p.m. ($5 admission, tickets on sale June 21)

▪ Saturday, Aug. 3: 11:10 a.m.

▪ Sunday, Aug. 4: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Monday, Aug. 5: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Saturday, Aug. 10: 11:10 a.m.

▪ Sunday, Aug. 11: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Monday, Aug. 12: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:30 a.m.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 15: Joint practice with Jets, 9:30 a.m.