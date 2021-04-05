Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have traded for quarterback Sam Darnold, per a league source. The team sent a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the quarterback.

The sixth-round pick is No. 226, the last of Carolina’s picks in this year’s draft. The team still has seven picks to work with in 2021.

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at quarterback after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason. Darnold, 23, was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft. He has started each of the last three seasons and has one year remaining on his contract.

The Panthers were interested in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, however, recent sexual assault allegations have stalled league-wide interest in the Houston Texans’ star.

This story is breaking and will be updated.