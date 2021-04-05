Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alaina Getzenberg
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Carolina Panthers have traded for quarterback Sam Darnold, per a league source. The team sent a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the quarterback.

The sixth-round pick is No. 226, the last of Carolina’s picks in this year’s draft. The team still has seven picks to work with in 2021.

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at quarterback after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason. Darnold, 23, was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft. He has started each of the last three seasons and has one year remaining on his contract.

The Panthers were interested in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, however, recent sexual assault allegations have stalled league-wide interest in the Houston Texans’ star.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

    The Jets have made a quarterback decision, trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for draft picks.

  • Panthers want to trade up, would be interested in Sam Darnold if they can’t

    According to Dan Patrick, the Panthers want to move up, but if they are unable to, they'd be interested in dealing for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

  • Panthers get uninspiring post free agency power ranking from USA TODAY

    Until they check at least a few more of those boxes, it's tough to argue that they should be much higher than 27.

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers, create clear path to take a QB at No. 2 in 2021 NFL draft

    Darnold is being traded for three draft picks. The highest is a 2022 second-rounder. And BYU QB Zach Wilson could be the Jets' next QB.

  • Mock Draft Sunday: 4-round San Francisco 49ers projections

    A quick four-round NFL mock draft for the San Francisco 49ers with trades.

  • Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for package of NFL draft picks

    The Jets are parting ways with Sam Darnold after three years while the Panthers are looking to reshuffle their outlook at quarterback.

  • Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers

    Sam Darnold is on the move to Carolina. The Jets have traded Darnold to the Panthers in the latest in a series of big moves surrounding quarterbacks this offseason. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Darnold failed to live up to the Jets’ expectations that he would develop into a franchise quarterback. [more]

  • Shohei Ohtani hits home run in historic start, but leaves game vs. White Sox after painful fifth inning

    Shohei Ohtani's historic start started with a bang, but ended in pain as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Chicago White Sox.

  • QB Uiagalelei in charge of Clemson with Lawrence gone

    D.J. Uiagalelei took charge of Clemson's offense Saturday as the Tigers closed spring practice with the Orange and White game.

  • Where will Teddy Bridgewater play in 2021?

    If Bridgewater doesn't end up back with the Panthers, where could we see him suit up?

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 loss to Blue Jays, including Domingo German's shaky start

    The Yankees got a great relief outing from Michael King after Domingo German's shaky start, but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

  • Goldman Sachs Adds Charles Schwab To Conviction List As Retail Trading Frenzy Continues

    Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) traded higher on Monday after a Wall Street analyst added the stock to his Conviction Buy list. The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance added Buy-rated Charles Schwab to Goldman’s Conviction List and raised his price target from $67 to $77. The Thesis: In the new note, Nance said retail investor market engagement has surprisingly increased so far in 2021. The interest rate environment has also improved significantly, supporting net interest margins. Goldman Sachs is currently forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2022, which will further improve Schwab’s potential earnings power. “On the back of the considerable momentum for fundamentals, we are adding SCHW to the Conviction List, as the stock has lagged considerable improvements in reinvestment rates, and this combined with robust balance sheet growth is likely to continue to propel forward estimates and the stock in our view,” Nance said. Related Link: Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021 Goldman is calling for first-quarter adjusted EPS of 78 cents, slightly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of 74 cents. Given short-term interest rates remain near zero and Schwab has underperformed relative to the improving environment so far in 2021, Nance said that Schwab could see significant near-term upside as the stock re-rates toward the higher end of its historical valuation range. For now, the biggest risk for broker stock investors is the “inevitable decline” in retail trading activity, Nance said. Nance is also calling for 94 cents in first-quarter EPS from Neutral-rated Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), ahead of consensus estimates of 72 cents. Benzinga’s Take: The frenzy of retail trading activity driven by a booming stock market and a global pandemic has created a near-perfect storm for brokers. Additional upside will likely hinge on retail traders maintaining their enthusiasm for stock trading once the economy starts to open back up and the potential for further upside in interest rates. (Photo: Charles Schwab) Latest Ratings for SCHW DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform Apr 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesBuyConviction Buy Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In General Electric Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Who national experts think the Carolina Panthers will select in the 2021 NFL draft

    A variety of names have emerged for the Panthers since the Dolphins’ trade with the 49ers.

  • Titans go mostly offense in PFN three-round mock draft

    The Titans address four big needs in PFN's three-round mock draft.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns says he had time to chase stats: ‘That s*** is over’

    Jimmy Butler, while on the Timberwolves but sidelined due to injury in 2018, was still Jimmy Butler.

  • Texas Governor Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy

    MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

  • NHL Trade Deadline: 15 forwards who could be traded

    We look ahead to the NHL Trade Deadline and 15 forwards who could be traded before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on April 12, including Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

  • Predictions for the Baylor-Gonzaga championship game in the men's NCAA Tournament

    It all comes down to Baylor and Gonzaga. Two No. 1 seeds will meet for the men's basketball national title. Our experts make their picks for the game.

  • McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5

    Zach McKinstry was robbed of a homer over the fence. So he settled for the inside-the-park variety instead.

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make historic start on mound while batting in the No. 2 spot

    Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will break ground when he starts on the mound and bats second in the lineup on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball