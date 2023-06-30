Carolina Panthers all-time leading receiver raves about Bryce Young

From Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich to Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns, everyone in Charlotte knows they have a special player on their hands in Bryce Young. Young plays the quarterback position with such poise and fluidity, and it kind of meshes into his personality off the field.

Throughout the course of the NFL draft process, much was made of the former Alabama quarterback’s height, and not the attributes he brings to the table as a potential franchise quarterback and person. I never fully understood the argument as Young played and dominated in the SEC against some of the best teams and future NFL prospects. Fortunately, the Panthers didn’t understand the criticism either as they went ahead and selected Young with the first overall pick.

Panthers’ all-time leading wide receiver, Steve Smith Sr., is a huge fan of the pick. Smith posted a video to his Twitter account breaking down his evaluation of Young saying,

“Bryce Young reminds me of Drew Brees in essence of shoulders up and anticipation and knowing his own deficiencies. I am rooting for him because he is not trying to be something he isn’t. He is not going to throw a 70-yard bomb off his back foot like Aaron Rodgers has ever done. However, he will drop some dimes out there in the 0-22 yard range.”

There are still a few months until the start of the 2023 NFL season, but Young will likely be spending the remainder of the offseason preparing for his rookie campaign.

