Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 game

The 2023 NFL season hasn't been the best for the Carolina Panthers (1-10) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7), but they'll look for a bright spot against one another in an NFC South matchup.

After going on another four-game losing streak, there's change in Carolina following the firing of head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games. Ownership clearly didn't like how the rebuild was going with Bryce Young still in his first season, so the remaining Panthers coaching staff will look for progress to look forward to in 2024.

The Buccaneers had no answers for Gardner Minshew and Jonathan Taylor as the Colts' offense gave the Tampa Bay defense fits in Week 12. Tampa Bay has now lost six of their last seven games, and are missing the playoffs unless things change rapidly for Todd Bowles' team.

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds, moneyline, over/under

The Buccaneers are favorites to defeat the Panthers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Buccaneers (-5.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-250); Panthers (+200)

Over/under: 37.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Cowboys vs. Seahawks | Patriots vs. Chargers | Saints vs. Lions | Jets vs. Falcons | Steelers vs. Cardinals | Titans vs. Colts | Commanders vs. Dolphins | Texans vs. Broncos | Buccaneers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. 49ers | Rams vs. Browns | Packers vs. Chiefs | Jaguars vs. Bengals

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 26, Panthers 13

At this point, I just don’t think you can back Carolina, though I wouldn’t be surprised if they did get a short-term boost from their coaching change. Personally, I would stay away from this game, as Tampa Bay has been unreliable, but I do have a hard time seeing the Bucs not clearing the line.

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 20, Panthers 17

Panthers owner David Tepper fired Frank Reich as Carolina tied its worst 11-game start in franchise history. Things are going to get worse in Carolina before they get better. The Panthers don’t have enough talent around Bryce Young.

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 13

The Bucs return home after two bad losses on the road and will face a get-right opponent in the Panthers. Carolina’s coaching changes won’t help this week as the team significantly lacks talent needed to support Bryce Young in Year 1.

Victoria Hernandez: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 13

The Panthers might feel like they’re starting a new chapter after head coach Frank Reich was fired. But unlike the Raiders and Steelers, they just don’t have enough playmakers to be able to turn around the ship in one week. The Buccaneers are returning home after two rough road losses and this is a perfect opportunity for them to bounce back.

Jordan Mendoza: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 13

After the firing of Frank Reich, it's hard to see any positives going in Carolina's direction. Tampa Bay is in desperate need of a win and the defense should rebound against one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The game is close for a majority of the game, but Tampa Bay covers to win by two scores.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

BEST BETS: Here are the best NFL betting apps in 2023

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game predictions, picks, odds