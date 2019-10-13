Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL London: live score updates

Welcome to London, American friends! Yes, it is indeed slightly drizzling - AP

2:09PM

Chap from Peaky Blinders is in

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CMC's fav show is @ThePeakyBlinder and he just met Michael Gray (aka @finncole) pic.twitter.com/hVADyvRRAF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 13, 2019

1:24PM

NFL in the house!

Good afternoon, happy Sunday and welcome to our live blog of the NFL London game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, which will be played at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium with a kick off time of 2.30pm. Hope you can join us for that when it starts, in the meantime we will have team news and all the build-up. Once that match starts we will bring you all the action from that and if I can I will also bring you any bits and bobs from the other kick-offs later in the day if that is possible or helpful. There are an additional six matches starting at 6pm UK time.

A few bits of injury news.

CB Donte Jackson (groin) is INACTIVE.



Third game in a row he’s missed.



— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 13, 2019

But OT Dennis Daley (also groin) is available.

And for their opponent....

Story continues

Oh hey, QB1 �� pic.twitter.com/aT72oHMAkk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 13, 2019

Our NFL man Alex Finnis has an excellent piece here about all his takeaways from week five. I mean what he learned about the American Football. Not what he ordered on Deliveroo.

Christian McCaffrey for MVP and flat track bully Cowboys? The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week five