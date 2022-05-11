Carolina Panthers sign offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers became the latest team to come to a contract agreement with their first-round selection, agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu from N.C. State.

The organization announced the deal on their website Tuesday evening. From the statement on the team’s website:

The Panthers have high expectations for the Charlotte native, as they identified him as the top overall player on their board. That made his availability with the sixth overall pick an unexpected but welcome surprise.

He’s a key component of the offseason’s renovation of the offensive line, which also included the signings of guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported the terms of the deal:

It’s a 4-year deal worth $27,568,052 with a signing bonus of $17,229,492, source said. Fully guaranteed with a club option for year 5. https://t.co/tebzKzHK6X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

The Panthers entered the draft with two critical needs and just one pick in the first three rounds: Offensive line and quarterback. They addressed the first need with their selection at six overall, adding Ekwonu. The offensive tackle rose up draft boards in the fall thanks to a spectacular final season for the Wolfpack.

The Panthers were also able to take advantage of the quarterback slide, and when Matt Corral from Mississippi was still available late in the third round, Carolina executed a trade with the New England Patriots so they could address the other critical need.