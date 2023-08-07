Carolina Panthers sign linebacker Justin Houston

Linebacker Justin Houston (R) logged 9.5 sacks last season for the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed veteran linebacker Justin Houston, the team announced.

Houston confirmed the 1-year deal Sunday night on Instagram. The 12-year veteran spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston, 34, logged 21 combined tackles 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, interception and pass defensed in 14 appearances last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 34 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 starts in 2021.

Houston entered the league as a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston totaled a league-high 22 sacks en route to first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He totaled at least 10 sacks in four different seasons.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (L) logged 111.5 sacks through his first 12 NFL seasons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Houston 111.5 career sacks are fifth-most among active players and 27th all-time, since the stat became official in 1982.

Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos are among other linebackers on the Panthers roster.

Veteran linebacker Justin Houston spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

The Panthers will host the New York Jets in a preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.