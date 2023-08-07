Carolina Panthers sign linebacker Justin Houston
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed veteran linebacker Justin Houston, the team announced.
Houston confirmed the 1-year deal Sunday night on Instagram. The 12-year veteran spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Houston, 34, logged 21 combined tackles 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, interception and pass defensed in 14 appearances last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 34 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 starts in 2021.
Houston entered the league as a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston totaled a league-high 22 sacks en route to first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He totaled at least 10 sacks in four different seasons.
Houston 111.5 career sacks are fifth-most among active players and 27th all-time, since the stat became official in 1982.
Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos are among other linebackers on the Panthers roster.
The Panthers will host the New York Jets in a preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.