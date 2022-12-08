Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks (7-5) looks to continue their unlikely quest toward a playoff berth when they host D.J. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (4-8).

The Panthers are still in the fight for the postseason thanks to a subpar NFC South division, and coach Steve Wilks' unit could surely use a win over the Panthers in Week 14. Carolina placed QB Baker Mayfield on waivers after acquiring him via trade in the offseason. The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Panthers vs. Seahawks Week 14 game:

Panthers at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Seahawks (-4)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-200); Panthers (+170)

Over/under: 44

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 25, Panthers 23

Seattle has certainly come down to earth since its midseason peak, failing to cover its last three. The Panthers, meanwhile, have been more competitive with Sam Darnold under center. I do like the Seahawks on the moneyline, but I feel like there are better plays out there.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Richard Morin: Seahawks 31, Panthers 24

I could see Carolina pulling off the upset, but the Panthers haven't won a game on the road. The Seahawks should be able to recognize their opportunity to still win the NFC West.

Lance Pugmire: Panthers 24, Seahawks 21

With Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey gone, Carolina rises unexpectedly here to display a spirited effort that compromises Seattle’s playoff position.

