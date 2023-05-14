Carolina Panthers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
There is a new regime in Carolina for the 2023 season. This new era comes with the hiring of head coach Frank Reich after being fired from Indianapolis, and drafting new franchise quarterback Bryce Young first overall after acquiring the pick from the Chicago Bears. How will Reich and Young work for the Panthers faithful, will it be a quick turnaround or a long rebuild? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Panthers 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Frank Reich
Key Players: Bryce Young (QB), Jaycee Horn (CB), Brian Burns (DE)
Carolina Panthers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/18 vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
Week 3: 9/24 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/9 at Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/26 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 15: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Saints
Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Bears
Carolina Panthers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk