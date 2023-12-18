How Carolina Panthers schedule could impact Bears' No. 1 pick chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Panthers surprised much of the NFL world by winning their second game of the season on Sunday, with a pair of fourth-quarter field goal drives. The win gave the folks in Charlotte a rare game to cheer about on a year that’s largely been filled with disappointment. In Chicago, the win further sullied a Sunday when the Bears’ playoff dreams were all but dashed. That’s because the Bears control the Panthers’ first-round pick this year, and that pick is currently on pace to be the No. 1 overall selection.

As things stand, the Panthers have a one-game “lead” for the worst record in the NFL at 2-13. The Cardinals and Patriots slot in right behind them with 3-11 records. As Bears fans know from last season, draft positions can change drastically after just one play, so let’s take a look at the rest of the Panthers’ schedule and rate the “winnability” of each remaining game.

WEEK 16 - VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-8)

At times this season the Packers have been the hottest team in the NFL. At other times they’ve looked like a bumbling squad in the middle of a rebuild. They’ve managed impressive wins against the Lions and Chiefs. But they’re also coming off two bad wins at the hands of the Giants and Buccaneers. The Panthers chances might depend on what team they face, but the Packers need a win to stay in the playoff race and will likely look to get right this week.

Winnability factor: 5 out of 10

WEEK 17 - AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-6)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags looked out of sorts against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, but the Ravens are arguably the best team in the NFL. They can make any team look silly. Fact of the matter is that the Jaguars have a significant advantage over the Panthers on both sides of the ball and are locked in a fight with the Colts for a division title. This looks like a slam dunk win for Jacksonville at home.

Winnability factor: 2 out of 10

WEEK 18 - VS. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-7)

Like the Packers, the Buccaneers have been a Jekyll and Hyde team. They’ve looked worthy of a postseason bid in wins against Green Bay, Tennessee and New Orleans. But they’ve come out flat in losses to Atlanta and Detroit, and nearly suffered an embarrassing loss to Carolina earlier this year. It seems unlikely the Bucs let things get close in their second bout with the Panthers, especially since there’s a good chance they’ll still be playing either for a playoff spot or playoff positioning.

Winnability factor: 4 out of 10

