The 2021 Panthers missed the playoffs at 5-12 and were without a consistent force at quarterback (Sam Darnold went 4-7 as a starter while Cam Newton went 0-5). Who will lead Carolina under center remains a major question this season, although the team did draft Ole Miss’s Matt Corral with the 94th overall draft pick. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Panthers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 vs. 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/16 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/6 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/10 vs. Falcons (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 11: 11/20 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/11 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Lions (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Saints, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Falcons

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Carolina Panthers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk