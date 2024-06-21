Carolina Panthers returning to Clemson for practice, fan fest

It’s been almost 30 years since the year of the “Clemson Panthers.”

The Carolina Panthers are headed into their 30th NFL season in 2024. As such, they’re returning to Clemson.

The Panthers, who began their inaugural season as an expansion team in 1995, played all home games that season at Clemson Memorial Stadium before moving into their current venue in Charlotte in 1996.

Almost 30 years later, the Panthers are returning to Death Valley for their annual Fan Fest, to be held August 1. The team will host a practice at Clemson Memorial Stadium as part of the festivities.

“As we head into our 30th season, we’re looking forward to bringing football to our fans across the Carolinas this summer, including going to Clemson where it all began,” Panthers team president Kristi Coleman said in a statement. “From bringing Training Camp to Charlotte to honoring our South Carolina ties by hosting Fan Fest at Clemson, we are excited to celebrate our fans across both states.”

Added Clemson athletic director Graham Neff: “We are honored to play a part in the Panthers celebration of their 30th season by hosting Fan Fest in Memorial Stadium, site of the franchise’s inaugural season. Clemson University and the Panthers’ organization share many connections, and we’re excited to collaborate on this unique opportunity.”

The Panthers went 7-9 in 1995, defeating the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

That same year, Clemson finished 8-3 in the regular season under head coach Tommy West. The Tigers earned a bid to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, losing 41-0 to Syracuse on New Year’s Day 1996. Donovan McNabb, then a freshman with the Orangemen, threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in Syracuse’s victory.

More information on how to purchase tickets for the Panthers’ annual fan event can be found here.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire