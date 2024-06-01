Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hosts free football camp for kids

Bryce Young is giving back to the community and the game of football with a youth camp that he is hosting this Saturday.

Young is coming off his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers and was the first player taken in last spring’s NFL draft. In college, he won a national championship with Alabama in 2020 and then won the Heisman the following year.

The free camp will take place at John C. Smith University (Charlotte, North Carolina) on Saturday morning.

Local high school and college coaches are staffing the event, which hopes to achieve a 10:1 athlete-to-coach ratio.

All attendees will receive an autographed item and a picture with Young.

Panthers QB Bryce Young hosting free football camp for kids on Saturday https://t.co/fG98z5gNTS pic.twitter.com/ePbfa10QSD — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) May 31, 2024

The picture with Young might be intriguing, especially given reports that the Panthers quarterback has apparently made some significant muscular gains this offseason in the weight room (h/t Panthers Wire).

Last year as a rookie, Young completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports