Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold remains limited in Thursday practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Thursday didn’t see much change across the board for the Carolina Panthers. That board, of course, includes the very uncertain statuses of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Darnold, who exited Week 8’s win against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion, remained limited in his activity during today’s practice. He’s also dealing with a right shoulder issue that may add to the difficulty in returning on time for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

McCaffrey, again, was kept largely under wraps throughout the session. He hit the stationary bike and participated in team stretches.

The rest of the report reads out pretty cleanly.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

Limited

Full

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

Full

T Cameron Erving

Knee

Full

Full

C Matt Paradis

Knee

Full

Full

CB Stephon Gilmore

Quad

Full

Full

QB Sam Darnold

Concussion/Right shoulder

Limited

Limited

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Ankle

Full

Full

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Toe

Limited

DNP

G Pat Elflein

Hamstring

Full

Guard Pat Elflein, one day after being moved back to the active roster, was added to the report as a full-go. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III was the only Panther not to participate, presumably taking a step back with his toe injury.

