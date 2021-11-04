Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold remains limited in Thursday practice
Thursday didn’t see much change across the board for the Carolina Panthers. That board, of course, includes the very uncertain statuses of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Darnold, who exited Week 8’s win against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion, remained limited in his activity during today’s practice. He’s also dealing with a right shoulder issue that may add to the difficulty in returning on time for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.
McCaffrey, again, was kept largely under wraps throughout the session. He hit the stationary bike and participated in team stretches.
The rest of the report reads out pretty cleanly.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
Full
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
Limited
Full
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
Full
–
T Cameron Erving
Knee
Full
Full
C Matt Paradis
Knee
Full
Full
Quad
Full
Full
QB Sam Darnold
Concussion/Right shoulder
Limited
Limited
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Ankle
Full
Full
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Toe
Limited
DNP
G Pat Elflein
Hamstring
–
Full
Guard Pat Elflein, one day after being moved back to the active roster, was added to the report as a full-go. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III was the only Panther not to participate, presumably taking a step back with his toe injury.
