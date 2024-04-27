Carolina Panthers pick Michigan football's Michael Barrett in Round 7 of 2024 NFL draft

No team in the country has won more than Michigan football and no player in program history has won more than Michael Barrett.

Now the Carolina Panthers hope those winning ways can transfer, after they selected the U-M linebacker in seventh round with the 230th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 5-foot-11, 233-pound Barrett was named a captain on Michigan's 2023 national championship team; he finished his career with U-M records with 64 games played and 52 wins (35 starts) as he recorded 208 tackles, 8½ sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and one touchdown against Maryland in the 2022-23 season.

Barrett, a star quarterback who was a two-time all-state player in high school, moved to defense upon arrival in Ann Arbor under Don Brown, where he began his career in the 'viper' role. Barrett played in two games as a freshman, took the next step and appeared in 13 (just two on defense) as a sophomore before he finished his junior season third on the team in tackles in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates a play against Alabama during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

In 2021 when Mike MacDonald came in and Brown came out, the switch didn't seem to benefit Barrett, however, he stuck it out as the Will linebacker and became an important piece in the middle of the Wolverines' defense as he finished second on the team in tackles in 2022 as a grad student and was named the team's Most Improved Player on defense.

After weighting his NFL options, he chose to return for a final year in 2023, then was named a captain, started all 15 games as a sixth-year 65 tackles including 3.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups as he was named third team All-Big Ten.

It's what got him to this point.

“This guy showed up, I mean that’s the bottom line,” ESPN's Mel Kiper said earlier this offseason. “You talk about an overachiever, a guy that was around the football, think about Jim Harbaugh, a guy that was kind of a staple. You knew every week he would be a guy that could be a leader, he’s rock solid, a heck of a collegiate player as a backup in the NFL, special teamer, a guy that you put out there and he’s gonna be a warrior on the field. He’s a guy [that’s] very instinctive."

