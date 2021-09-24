Carolina Panthers lose Christian McCaffrey to hamstring injury

The talk during the NFL Network broadcast from Troy Aikman was about the size of Christian McCaffrey’s legs.

Little did the Hall of Fame quarterback know the running back’s legs would become a major part of the story in Thursday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

McCaffrey, who had 59 touches in his first two games after playing three games in 2020, was lost for the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

It looked like McCaffrey did some fancy footwork on a running play but it turned out the former Stanford star had injured his muscle on the play.