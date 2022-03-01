Carolina Panthers hire ESPN veteran as their new radio play-by-play voice

In this article:

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that ESPN veteran Anish Shroff will be the team’s new radio play-by-play announcer.

Shroff is a Syracuse graduate who had worked at ESPN since 2008, most notably doing play-by-play for college football games on TV.

He replaces longtime radio voice Mick Mixon, who retired at the end of last season.

