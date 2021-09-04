Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule makes Georgia vs Clemson pick

With the Georgia vs Clemson game being played in Charlotte, ESPN’s College GameDay is posted up in uptown Charlotte outside of Bank of America Stadium to get the nation ready for the top-five, season-opening showdown.

With this all taking place in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers, College GameDay had Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on set to make his prediction for the game.

The former Baylor head coach credited the fact that the Panthers are the home-state team of both North and South Carolina, so he went with the politically correct answer and chose the Tigers.

“I had a chance to coach against Kirby Smart, I think he’s one of the best coaches in football and JT Daniels; they’re going to be a national title contender. JT Daniels is a tremendous quarterback. But I’m the head coach of the Carolina Panthers – not the Charlotte Panthers, but North Carolina, South Carolina. I’m going to go ahead and represent Clemson today.”

I think he’s still salty about the beatdown the Dawgs gave his Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl.