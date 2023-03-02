Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Jerry Richardson, founder of the Carolina Panthers, has died. He was 86.

He passed away at his home in Charlotte on Wednesday night, the team said in a statement Thursday.

Richardson, a North Carolina native, established the NFL franchise in 1993 and the Panthers played their first season in 1995. The team made the playoffs eight times while he was the owner, including two Super Bowl appearances.

As an owner, Richardson was one of the NFL's most influential figures and a major power broker. He headed multiple committees, including co-chairing the one that selected Roger Goodell as commissioner.

Richardson sold the team to David Tepper in 2018 amid an investigation in which he was later found him guilty of workplace misconduct. He was fined $2.75 million after the investigation substantiated claims from a report that Richardson had engaged in sexual harassment and racist behavior toward his employees. He also reached a settlement with four ex-employees.

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks during a news conference for the NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C. People familiar with the situation say hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Panthers from Richardson for a record $2.2 billion. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the sale. The purchase is subject to a vote at the NFL owners meeting next week in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Tepper and his wife, Nicole, released a statement expressing their appreciation for Richardson as a sports pioneer after his death.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," the statement said. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Prior to becoming a successful businessman, Richardson was a wide receiver for two seasons with the Baltimore Colts and won the 1959 NFL championship with Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Richardson, Panthers founder and NFL power broker, dies at 86