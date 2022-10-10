Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers under head coach Matt Rhule had a record of 11-27. They are 1-4 this season, and after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, owner David Tepper made the decision to relieve Rhule of his duties. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first with the news.

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Steve Wilks, who had a 3-13 record as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach in 2018, will take over as interim head coach.

More on this breaking news soon.

