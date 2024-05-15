Carolina Panthers to face the New York Giants in Germany next season

The Carolina Panthers will be facing off against the New York Giants in the NFL’s 2024 international games.

At the beginning of the year, the league announced that the Panthers would be heading to Munich, Germany.

They’re set to play at Allianz Arena, which is the home of FC Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ: Panthers to play in Germany next season

On Wednesday, the team announced that it would go head-to-head against former linebacker Brian Burns during the Week 10 match-up.

The game is set to kick off on November 10 at 9:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Panthers to play in Germany next season







